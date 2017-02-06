Anthrax not discovered at Cleveland Federal Courthouse

Photo: Thinkstock (Photo: designer491, designer491)

Cleveland law enforcement officials said reports of the city's federal courthouse receiving anthrax are not true.

Authorities said it was reported the building received a letter that in some way referenced anthrax, but tests proved no traces of white powder in the envelope.

Anthrax is an infectious disease spread by bacteria, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

The person who opened the envelope isn't experiencing any related symptoms, authorities added.

Officials said they'll continue to investigate the case.

