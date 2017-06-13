Arbitrator upholds firing of Cleveland Police Officer Michael Brelo

Michael Brelo (Photo: WKYC)

CLEVELAND - Five of the six Cleveland police officers fired in connection with the high profile police chase and shooting of Malissa Williams and Timothy Russell. could be getting their jobs back.

One of the centerpieces of the investigation, former officer Michael Brelo, will remain off the force.

An arbitrator on Tuesday recommended five of the fired officers get their job back, while upholding Brelo's termination.

This dates back to November of 2012 when more than 100 officers and 60 police vehicles were involved in the pursuit. Thirteen officers fired 137 rounds of ammunition. Brelo, who fired the final shots, was the only officer who stood trial. He was acquitted of two counts of voluntary manslaughter in May of 2015.

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson released a statement saying they felt the terminations were justified and should be upheld.

The city is now looking into options on how to proceed.

