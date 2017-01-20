Archive video: Donald Trump tells WKYC lower taxes will be ‘like magic'

Donald Trump will be sworn is as the next President of the United States on Friday, Jan. 20. (Photo: Jim Watson, Getty Images)

CLEVELAND -- As President Donald Trump enters his first day in office, we’re rewinding the clock back to March 8, 2016.

Early that morning, WKYC’s John Anderson and Lynna Lai were given a five-minute phone interview with Trump during his campaign.

During the conversation, Trump said he was focused on jobs.

“Well, I’d bring them back from China. I’d bring them back from Japan. I’d bring our industry back. I’d bring them back from Mexico. You’re losing a lot of business to Mexico, including Ohio is losing a lot of business to Mexico. We would bring our jobs back. We’ll bring our companies back. We’re gonna lower taxes very substantially. I have a major tax cut for everybody. I mean, the people are getting a major tax cut -- the biggest tax cut of all. You’ll see. It’ll be like magic. It’ll be a great thing.”

He also weighed in on his desire to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

“We are going to take care of health care,” Trump continued. “We have to repeal Obamacare and replace it. We’re gonna replace it with a great health care that’s less expensive and far better. Obamacare is a disaster. It’s going up 25-35-40 percent. We have to replace it. We’re gonna repeal it. We’re gonna replace it, and we’re gonna have something great.

And when it came to Ohio Governor John Kasich, Trump said he was willing to “consider” him as a vice presidential possibility.

Months later, Trump announced his VP pick was Indiana Governor Mike Pence.

(© 2017 WKYC)