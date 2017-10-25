Armed suspect fatally shot by Cleveland Police in Glenville neighborhood

(Photo: Sean Forester, WKYC)

CLEVELAND - An armed suspect is dead after being pursued and shot by Cleveland Police late Wednesday afternoon.

According to reports, officials were called to East 91st and St. Clair for shots fired just before 5 p.m.

While on scene, officers were directed by a citizen to the area of the shooting. The officers witnessed two males flee the scene on foot.

One of the suspects entered the driveway of a home in the 700 block of East 93rd where he fell, dropping a handgun.

As the chase continued into the back yard of the home, the suspect revealed a second hand gun. At that time, shots were fired and the suspect was hit.

Officials administered first aid until EMS arrived. The suspect was taken to University Hospitals for treatment, where he later died.

Two city blocks in the area were blocked off by police tape.

Although police haven’t said whether the original gunshots are linked to gangs, people in the neighborhood assume so. Leaders from multiple anti-gang community groups visited the scene.

“We have heartless felons, we have the GDs, we have Vice Lords, we have Crips, we have Bloods, we have neighborhood cliques. We have all this stuff all over the city,” said community activist James Box.

City councilman for this part of Glenville, Jeff Johnson, says gang violence here is perpetual.

“I will say this is a gang-infested part of the city that we’ve had an uptick in homicides and we’re battling that,” said Johnson.

