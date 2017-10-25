Armed suspect fatally shot by Cleveland Police on city's southeast side

(Photo: Sean Forester, WKYC)

An armed suspect is dead after being pursued and shot by Cleveland Police late Wednesday afternoon.

There was a large police presence near E 93rd St. and Stewart Ave. in Cleveland after officers responded to a call of shots fired around 4:30 p.m.

Two city blocks in the area were blocked off by police tape.

UPDATE: Cleveland Police confirm an officer-involved shooting here at E 93 & Stewart. Awaiting more info. @WKYC pic.twitter.com/J0Q6P6wEfz — Carly Flynn Morgan (@CarlyFMorgan) October 25, 2017

