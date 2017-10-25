WKYC
Armed suspect fatally shot by Cleveland Police on city's southeast side

WKYC 8:39 PM. EDT October 25, 2017

An armed suspect is dead after being pursued and shot by Cleveland Police late Wednesday afternoon. 

There was a large police presence near E 93rd St. and Stewart Ave. in Cleveland after officers responded to a call of shots fired around 4:30 p.m.

Two city blocks in the area were blocked off by police tape.

WKYC has crews at the scene. Please stay tuned for updates.

