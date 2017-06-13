Arrest made in connection with Cleveland car dealership homicide in April

Mr. Cars dealership (Photo: Chris Kunz, WKYC-TV)

Cleveland officials announced a suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of two owners of a car dealership on the city's east side in April.

Michael and Trina Kuznik were brutally murdered on April 14 at their business on East 185th Street.

Both victims were shot in the head.

“Our concern is for all victims of crime and their families,” said Mayor Frank G. Jackson in an emailed statement.

“While we’re happy to have gotten to this point, we will continue to work on the Kuznik case until all who are involved are brought to justice –this is still an open investigation.”

The city declined to name the suspect in the release, saying it continues to be an open investigation.

