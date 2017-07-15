Arrest made in triple shooting that injured 9-year-old

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting that took place on the city's east side Wednesday.

Carlos Anderson, 34, was taken into custody Friday evening around 7:30 P.M. He has been charged with one count of felonious assault.

Authorities believe Anderson fired ten to twelve shots outside of an apartment building near Cedar Ave. and E 22nd St. The shots injured three people, including a nine-year-old girl. All victims are believed to be in stable condition.

Anderson remains in custody at this time. A court date has not been set.

