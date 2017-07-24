WKYC
Athletes + Causes raises money for local athletes' foundations

The Athletes Causes charity event raised money for local athletes' foundations.

CLEVELAND - The Athletes + Causes charity event in Cleveland Sunday night raised money for various foundations headed by local athletes.

Cleveland Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco and former pitcher Joe Smith, who now plays in the Toronto Blue Jays organization, were among the athletes in attendance.

Money raised from the event will support foundations like Carrasco's and Smith's. The Carlos Carrasco Foundation supports early childhood education. Joe Smith's foundation, Help Cure HD, raises money and awareness for Huntington's Disease. 

Smith's mother was diagnosed with Huntington's Disease in 2012.

