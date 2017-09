(Photo: Craig Roberson, WKYC)

Police are investigating a report of a bag of human remains found in Cleveland's Bellaire-Puritas neighborhood.

Homicide detectives and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner responded to the scene around noon. Investigators are searching the area around the Londmead Ave. home.

