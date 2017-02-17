Bank robbery suspect arrested after walking into city hall

(Photo: Cleveland FBI)

CLEVELAND - A man accused of robbing two Cleveland banks was arrested after being recognized by officers when he walked into Cleveland City Hall.

According to the FBI, Mark Anthony Lloyd, who claimed to be Michael Lloyd, walked into City Hall Friday to request a duplicate birth certificate. Officers in the entryway recognized the gun tattoo below Lloyd's eye and took him into custody.

Lloyd was wanted for robberies at Ohio Savings Bank and PNC Bank on W. 25th Street. He has a distinctive gun tattoo below his right eye.

According to the FBI, Lloyd will face federal charges at a later date.

(© 2017 WKYC)