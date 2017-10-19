Bill Gates speaks at Cleveland education conference

(Photo: Getty Images)

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland is getting the billionaire’s touch.

Bill Gates, the wealthiest man in the world, is in town as a guest speaker at the Hilton hotel from 12:30-2 p.m.

We are streaming his speech live inside this story (app users WATCH HERE).

His visit is to deliver the keynote address at the Council of the Great City Schools’ 61st Annual Fall Conference, which is hosted by the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.

Actress Rosario Dawson and CNN contributor Van Jones will speak at different events during the conference Friday.

The event brings together more than 1,000 big-city school superintendents, board members and senior administrators from around the country. They “will exchange best practices in instruction and operations under the banner ‘Advancing the State of Urban Education,’” according to a press release.

© 2017 WKYC-TV