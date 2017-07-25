Blocked by the mayor: Cleveland resident questions reason

(Photo: Drakeford, Dorsena)

CLEVELAND - Social media can be used for many things: airing dirty laundry, addressing controversial topics and reaching out to political leaders.

But what happens when the people who you elect don’t want to hear from you?

Tom Horsman found out when Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson blocked him from seeing, responding and interacting with him on Twitter.

"I think the trend has been any kind of negative commentary often results in that happening," Horsman said. "I know other people have expressed being blocked by the mayor's twitter account by even just expressing a different view."

He said he didn’t think it was warranted, he did nothing but try and hold the mayor accountable for his policies and tossed in a few jokes, but the reality is it’s not up to voters to decide Twitter boundaries.

WKYC reached out to Kent State University’s Nicole Losi, director of social media, who said if a Twitter user feels like they've been the target of harassment, they have every right to block someone.

It's not against the law to do it without a reason either. According to Twitter, you don't have to have a legitimate reason.

Horsman said it worries him that this trend could be a hint of something a little more serious.

"Is it indicative of a bigger trend at city hall with how the administration handles information, communication and handling of any kind of negative feedback?" Horsman said.

