Bloody night in Cleveland: 2 people murdered, teen shot

CLEVELAND -- A 30-year-old man is dead after an overnight shooting on Cleveland’s east side.

It happened in the 10700 block of Hampden Avenue shortly before midnight.

Police say the victim was shot in the chest. He later died at the hospital.

The victim’s name has not been released.

His death was one of two deadly shootings in Cleveland overnight.

A 21-year-old man was killed at E. 123rd Street and Phillips Avenue. He died at the scene.

Just a few blocks away, a 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg at E. 123rd and Arlington. He survived the shooting.

It's unclear if any of the shootings are related.

