CLEVELAND - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the body of a man pulled from the Cuyahoga River Saturday.

Reginald Green, 59, of Cleveland, was found in the river near W. 3rd Street.

Green had been reported missing early Saturday when his family said he regularly fished on the river, but did not return home Friday night.

