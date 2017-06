(Photo: Mark Smilor - WKYC)

A body has been recovered from the Cuyahoga River, according to Cleveland police.

It is not yet known if the body is that of a 59-year-old man missing since early Saturday morning. Authorities have been searching the river near West Third and Canal Streets since 2 A.M.

The medical examiner is currently on scene. Please stay tuned to WKYC for further updates.

