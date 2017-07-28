Boeing 787 Dreamliner diverted to Cleveland for first-ever Ohio visit: Photos

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Hopkins International Airport had a very large, very unexpected guest on Friday.
A United Airlines flight was diverted to CLE due to bad weather in Washington D.C. At 4:33 p.m., a Boeing 787 Dreamliner touched down at Hopkins, marking the first time the aircraft has ever visited Cleveland, as well as the state of Ohio.
The flight originated from Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport and had been in the air for 8 hours and 50 minutes before arriving in Cleveland. After an hour stopover, the Dreamliner took off for Dulles Airport.
Hopkins Airport posted the following on Instagram.
Special thanks to Cole Goldberg of OPShots.net for sharing these photos with us.
