CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Bomb Squad responded to Edgewater Park early Wednesday morning after somebody left a suspicious package.

The object was blown up.

Authorities say it was not an explosive.

The investigation led authorities to the Brooklyn Gardens Apartments on W. 22nd Street, but didn’t find anything there.

No additional details were immediately available.

