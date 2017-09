CLEVELAND - A bomb squad has been called to the area of E. 91st Street and Kinsman Road.

Two vehicles are at the scene and the area has been blocked off to traffic.

Police say officers responded to the scene for a car crash and one of the vehicles has a "possible pipe bomb" in the back seat.

