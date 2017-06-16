Brandon Chrostowski discusses his Cleveland mayoral candidacy

(Photo: WKYC)

CLEVELAND - Cleveland mayoral candidate Brandon Chrostowski said he's running for the city's top spot because he's seen the "troubles that plague our community."

In a sit down interview with WKYC's Russ Mitchell, he also pointed out that he believes safety is the city's biggest issue.

Chrostowski is the CEO of Edwins Leadership and Restaurant Institute.

According to the organization's website, it's a non-profit focusing on connecting former incarcerated adults with jobs in the food and hospitality industry.

The city's primary election is on September 12.

The top two candidates earning votes will face off on Election Day on November 7.

Watch the full interview below (MOBILE USERS: click here to view).

© 2017 WKYC-TV