BREAKING | Crews find possible human remains in passenger seat of missing plane

CLEVELAND - Crews continuing the search and recovery operation for the missing aircraft in Lake Erie apparently have found a passenger seat of the Cessna plane containing possible human remains.

Officials made the announcement at a hastily called press conference on Friday evening. You can see the briefing from WKYC Facebook Life below:

A medical examiner will confirm that the remains are human.

More to come on this story on WKYC Channel 3 News at 7 p.m. and here on WKYC.com