'BrickUniverse' Lego convention comes to Cleveland

(Photo: WKYC)

At museums, you're usually told not to touch anything. So if you're a hands-on person, might we suggest this...

It's called "BrickUniverse," a national Lego convention that's only in Cleveland this weekend. It's being billed as the "ultimate Lego fan experience."Fans can browse incredible Lego exhibits from artists around the world and even try to build their own.

"Kids are really into Lego, but a lot of the builds and the creations, the artwork here are really sophisticated enough to appeal to adults as well," Lego artist Jonathan Lopes said. "It's really, really a cool event."

BrickUniverse continues Sunday at the Huntington Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You cannot buy tickets at the door, so visit Eventbrite.com to buy your own.

General admission is 15-bucks, and children 2 and younger are free!

