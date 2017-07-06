Brothers biking across U.S. for charity make stop in Cleveland

(Photo: Courtesy Chelsea Jenkins, Custom)

CLEVELAND - Three brothers biking across the U.S. for charity made a stop in Cleveland this week.

Bobby, Raleigh and Dennis Jenkins began their 3,500 mile journey in Seattle May 23. Since then, the trio has made its way across the country, averaging 70 miles per day, with New York City being the final destination.

The brothers made a stop in Cleveland this week, starting on the west side and ending in Willoughby Wednesday. From there, they moved on to Pennsylvania.

The Texas natives are doing it all for charity. Their ride, called Brothers Bike, is raising donations and awareness for A Child's Hope and The Moss Pieratt Foundation.

The Moss Pieratt Foundation was created in memory of Bobby Jenkins' grandson, Moss. Moss died unexpectedly, his death being ruled as Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood (SUDC).

The foundation aims to raise awareness to SUDC and raise funds in effort to find a cure for SUDC in children older than 12 months.

A Child's Hope provides homes to lost and abandoned children in Haiti. The Christian foundation focuses on education, as well as the mental and physical well-being of each child it supports.

The brothers are joined by their mother, Sandy, and Bobby's daughter, Chelsea. The pair is driving the support and gear vehicle throughout the journey.

To donate and to learn more about Brothers Bike, click here.

