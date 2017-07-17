Carriage company says horse involved in Flats incident in good health

(Photo: Evien Grabski/ Facebook)

CLEVELAND - Video of an incident involving a horse and its drawn carriage in Cleveland's Flats over the weekend has sparked outrage on social media.

The video shows the horse on its side as witnesses attempted to help it to its feet near the corner of Main Avenue and W. 10th Street Saturday night. Once the horse was able to stand, it took off running, turning onto W. 10th Street before it stopped near Bold.

A spokesperson for Shamrock Carriages told WKYC Monday the horse is in good health and suffered a few scrapes. The horse was checked by a veterinarian and will get some time off from pulling carriages.

The company's spokesperson, who refused to provide a full name, said he isn't sure why the incident happened.

Last year, Shamrock Carriages drew criticism over another photo, which showed one of its horses chained outside. Shamrock Carriages told WKYC the horse was only on the pavement for 15 minutes while its stall was cleaned.

A change.org petition calling for the ban of horse-drawn carriages in Cleveland currently has nearly 16,000 signatures.

The Cleveland Animal Protective League told WKYC it's opened an investigation on how the horse fell Saturday.

