Charge dropped against man who burned flag at RNC in Ohio

CLEVELAND (AP) - The man whose case led to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the burning of the American flag being protected by free speech no longer faces a charge over another flag-burning at last summer's Republican National Convention in Cleveland.



Cleveland.com reports (http://bit.ly/2iTxPQS ) court filings show prosecutors last week dropped the misdemeanor assault charge against Gregory "Joey" Johnson. A city spokesman didn't immediately return messages seeking comment.



The 60-year-old San Francisco man was arrested after he set an American flag on fire during a July 20 protest near an RNC security entrance.



Johnson's attorney says the charges were politically motivated.



Johnson's torching of a flag at a GOP convention three decades ago led to the landmark 1989 U.S. Supreme Court decision that said flag-burning is protected by the First Amendment.

