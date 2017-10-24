Charges dropped against 12 activists who burned flag during RNC

(Photo: Spencer Platt, 2016 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - Charges against 12 activists arrested during the Republican National Convention have been dismissed, according to the Cleveland Municipal Court.

The activists were arrested on charges of aggravated disorderly conduct and obstruction for their role during a flag burning protest in July 2016. The protestors filed motions to dismiss the charges last fall under the argument that the charges violated the protestors' free speech rights.

The ruling was made by Judge Charles Patton, who cited a Supreme Court precedent that flag burning is legal.

All criminal charges against RNC protestors have now been dropped.

© 2017 WKYC-TV