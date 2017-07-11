Child, grandmother die in overnight Cleveland house fire

(Photo: Sean Forester, WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Two people, including a child, have died in an early morning fire in the 3400 block of Granton Avenue.

The victims include an 8-year-old girl and her 60-year-old grandmother.

Cleveland Fire Chief Calvillo says none of the smoke detectors in the home were working.

The fire started on the first floor around 2:30 a.m. The cause remains under investigation.

It's not clear who dialed 911, or if anyone else was in the house at the time of the fire.

The victims' identities have not been released.

