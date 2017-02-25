Child safety event held in honor of Alianna DeFreeze

Kids were able to come with their parents to receive identification kits, inlcuding having their fingerprints taken, in order to assure their safety.

CLEVELAND - Several different organizations including Cleveland Police, mental health providers, and faith institutions came together in remembrance of Alianna DeFreeze, who disappeared while on her way to E-Prep Woodland Hills Campus.

That same school was the site of today's event, titled Creating Deeper Connection - Community Solutions.

The slogan for the gathering was "Our students count on us to stand with them."

Transit Police Commander Michael Gettings also spoke, as well as a number of other officers.

Transit Police conducted Operation Kid watch at the event, photographing children, taking their fingerprints and issuing ID cards.

The meeting gave the community a chance to hear from public and private officials on initiatives in the East 93rd Street Corridor, and allowed for public discussion on recent events.

