Children's Museum of Cleveland set to open in November

CLEVELAND - Winter is coming, meaning you'll likely be looking for ways to keep your kids entertained as they're stuck inside.

Come November, the Children's Museum of Cleveland will open its doors for yours kids to learn and play.

The museum will open Nov. 6 at 9 a.m. at the Stager-Beckwith mansion, one of the last remaining homes on the city's historic Millionaires' Row.

Exhibits will include:

Adventure City : A mini city complete with a market and construction site for children to work, build and explore.

: A mini city complete with a market and construction site for children to work, build and explore. Wonder Lab : Children can experience the wonder of water at this industrial science laboratory, complete with whirlpools, jets, rivers, water tables and bubbles. There's also a magnetic wall and scarves that fly through the air.

: Children can experience the wonder of water at this industrial science laboratory, complete with whirlpools, jets, rivers, water tables and bubbles. There's also a magnetic wall and scarves that fly through the air. Making Miniatures : Kids can design tiny rooms and houses with miniature objects, as well as play with dollhouses replicating historic buildings.

: Kids can design tiny rooms and houses with miniature objects, as well as play with dollhouses replicating historic buildings. Arts and Parts: Kids can cultivate their inner artist in the art studio with various materials and supplies.

