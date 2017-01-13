Choppy waters keep search operations for missing plane ashore

(Photo: Jonathan Adkins, WKYC)

CLEVELAND - Choppy waters kept salvage crews ashore on Friday as crews continue search operations for the Cessna plane that was lost on Lake Erie last month.

The city of Cleveland confirmed that the medical examiner has collected additional possible human remains for review and analysis. The Medical Examiner’s Office has not confirmed the identities or the number of individuals to which the remains belong.

Additional debris was collected on Thursday and confirmed to belong to the aircraft. That debris included the right wing, a larger portion of the fuselage, and smaller pieces of debris. The total number of debris is now around 270.

If conditions permit on Saturday, crews plan to run a 'tow fish sonar 'over the debris field. This will be done to gather data and identify locations of the remaining debris. Sonar images will be analyzed over the weekend and used to create a targeted dive plan that is expected to resume on Tuesday morning.

If weather conditions allow divers in the water on Tuesday, they will examine the remaining debris to see if it needs to be recovered. The priority of the recovery efforts are human remains. The secondary priority is additional debris from the aircraft.

Also on Saturday, a Gun Salute, with six shots, will be fired from the USS Cod in honor and memory of the six passengers aboard the aircraft. This will happen between 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m.

The search has been ongoing since the small Cessna 525 Citation plane went missing over Lake Erie shortly after departing Burke Lakefront Airport on Dec. 29.

The plane was flown by John Fleming of Dublin, Ohio. Fleming's wife, Sue, their two sons, Jack and Andrew, and the family's neighbor, Brian Casey, and his daughter, Megan, were also on board the plane.

The group was in Cleveland to attend a Cleveland Cavaliers game and was planning to fly in to The Ohio State University.

View a timeline of the events below.

(© 2017 WKYC)