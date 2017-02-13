Christopher Whitaker indicted on rape, abuse of corpse charges in Alianna DeFreeze murder

Christopher Whitaker (Photo: CPD)

CLEVELAND - The man accused of killing 14-year-old Alianna DeFreeze was indicted in Cuyahoga County criminal court Monday.

Christopher Whitaker, 44, has been indicted on four counts of aggravated murder, two counts of kidnapping, one count of rape, one count of aggravated burglary, one count of offense against a human corpse and one count of tampering with evidence.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against Whitaker.

Alianna was found dead inside an abandoned Fuller Avenue home on January 29. She had been reported missing by her mother three days prior when she didn't show up for school. She was last seen in the area of E. 93rd Street and Kinsman Road.

Police found DNA at the scene where Alianna's body was found and linked it to Whitaker, who has past convictions for sexual battery and felonious assault. He was arrested Feb. 2.

Alianna was laid to rest last Saturday.

(© 2017 WKYC)