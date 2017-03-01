Cirque du Soleil presents 'Toruk' inspired by 'Avatar' at the Q

(Photo: Cirque du Soleil/Facebook)

CLEVELAND - Get ready for an immense live experience this weekend at Quicken Loans Arena as Cirque du Soleil presents TORUK - The First Flight.

Inspired by James Cameron’s Avatar, Cirque du Soleil transports you to the world of Pandora in a visually stunning live setting. Experience a storytelling odyssey through a new world of imagination, discovery and possibility.

WKYC Channel 3's Chris Tye sat down with Cirque du Soleil performer Elizabeth Brown Gagnon to talk about what audiences can expect from TORUK - The First Flight. You can watch that interview above.

For ticket information and more details, visit Cirque du Soleil's Toruk page or the Quicken Loans Arena box office page.

Performances are scheduled for:

Friday March 3, 2017 7:30 P.M.

Saturday March 4, 2017 4:00 P.M. and 8:00 P.M.

Sunday, March 5, 2017 1:00 P.M. and 5:00 P.M.





(© 2017 WKYC)