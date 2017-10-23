City Club of Cleveland to host Issue 2 luncheon

(Photo: USA TODAY)

CLEVELAND - Election Day is approaching and many voters remain confused by Issue 2.

The City Club of Cleveland will hold a luncheon to discuss Issue 2, which would "require state agencies to not pay more for prescription drugs than the federal Department of Veterans Affairs and require state payment of attorney fees and expenses to specific individuals for defense of the law."

The luncheon will take place Wednesday at noon at the City Club.

Proponents of the bill argue it would save taxpayers up to $400 million, while opponents refute the savings amount and claim it would actually increase prescription drugs for those who use private insurance.

Dale Butland, spokesperson for Ohioans Against the Deceptive Rx Issue, and Dennis Kucinich, spokesperson for Ohio Taxpayers for Lower Drug Prices, will be panelists at the luncheon. WKYC's Monica Robins will moderate.

Tickets for the luncheon are $20 for City Club members and $35 for nonmembers. Click here to register.

