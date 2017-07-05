City of Cleveland adds 65 new police vehicles

(Photo: WKYC)

CLEVELAND - The city of Cleveland has announced the addition of 65 new police vehicles as part of a $20 million upgrade.

Mayor Frank Jackson allotted $20 million to upgrade the city's emergency response fleet as part of his Healthy Neighborhoods initiative.

The announcement of the new police vehicles comes the morning after 10 people were shot in various incidents on July 4.

The new vehicles include district cars, sedans, front line vehicles, unmarked vehicles and more.

The city will introduce some of the new vehicles and their technology at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

