City of Cleveland announces parking restrictions for Wednesday's NBA Finals Game 3

In anticipation of Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday between the Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors, the city of Cleveland has announced parking restrictions near Quicken Loans Arena.

Starting at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, 'No Parking' restrictions will be in place for the following areas:

Huron Road – from Ontario Street to Prospect Avenue and from West 6th Street to Ontario

Prospect Avenue – from Ontario Street to East 14th Street and from Ontario to W.6th

East 9th Street – from Euclid Avenue to Carnegie Avenue

East 4th Street – from Prospect Avenue to Huron Road

East 2nd Street – from High Street to Prospect Avenue

Erie Court – Between East 9th Street and East 14th Street

The city also reminds fans heading to the game that there will be 'enhanced security measures' around Quicken Loans Arena, which will cause delays getting to and from the game. Allow extra time as you make your travel plans.

