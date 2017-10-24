City of Cleveland, Cuyahoga County sketchy over Amazon details

The stonewalling continues at City Hall when it comes to Cleveland’s bid to try and land Amazon’s second North American headquarters office.

On Tuesday, WKYC Channel 3's Andrew Horansky went to City Hall to see what, if anything, Mayor Frank Jackson could say on the matter. Jackson is currently seeking an unprecedented fourth term.

The mayor’s spokesman said the details were proprietary and would not be released.

An open records request was also denied.

Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish was also unavailable to talk about the proposal, as other local news organizations reported similar experiences.

WKYC is exploring options for legal action to obtain the Northeast Ohio Amazon bid.

Should the city offer Amazon incentives with tax dollars, the deal could cost taxpayers a lot of money.

