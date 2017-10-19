City of Cleveland formally announces bid for Amazon HQ2 headquarters; VIDEO

(Photo: Lisa Werner, Custom)

CLEVELAND - Just after 6:00 p.m. on Thursday evening, the city of Cleveland announced its bid to bring Amazon's HQ2 headquarters to the North Coast.

More than 20 organizations and over 90 individuals from throughout the community came together to develop the case to present to Amazon.

Mayor Frank Jackson and County Executive Armond Budish announced the submission in a video:

“In recent days we worked with public, private and civic leaders across our community to tell the story of Cleveland’s resurgence and pursue this enormous opportunity. Our city has a palpable sense of energy and is in a position of readiness that we have never seen before,” said Jackson. “Our momentum is rooted in a great and storied history. We are excited at the opportunity to tell our story in this highly competitive situation.”

READ: Cleveland's official announcement of its bid for Amazon HQ2

Cleveland HQ2 Release by WKYC.com on Scribd

