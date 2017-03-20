City of Cleveland suing State of Ohio over antennas

City of Cleveland Chief Counsel Gary Singletary (left) listens as Mayor Frank Jackson discusses the city's suit challenging Ohio Senate Bill 331. (Photo: City of Cleveland)

CLEVELAND - The City of Cleveland is joining dozens of other Ohio cities filing a lawsuit against the state over wireless antennas.



Under a new law, four telecommunication companies can place their antennas on municipal buildings within city limits.

Cleveland, Columbus, and other city leaders argue the law prohibits them from managing where the antennas are placed, and that it violates the Home Rule rights in the Ohio Constitution.

“This bill attempts to erode our constitutional rights as a city," said Mayor Jackson. “We cannot support legislation that attacks our constitutional authority.”

The Ohio Attorney General's Office is reviewing the claim but didn't immediately comment to a request by the Associated Press.

You can read the City of Cleveland's full complaint below:

3-20-17 CLE Suit Against Ohio Senate Bill 331 by WKYC.com on Scribd

