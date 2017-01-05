City of Cleveland to pay $2.25M to family of man shot by police officer

(Photo: WKYC)

The city of Cleveland will pay $2.25 million dollars to the family of Daniel Ficker as part of a wrongful death settlement for the Parma man, who was fatally shot by a Cleveland Police officer in 2011.

Ficker family attorney Terry Gilbert confirmed the settlement to WKYC Channel 3's Dawn Kendrick on Thursday evening.

Ficker was shot and killed by Officer Matthew Craska on July 4, 2011. Craska and another officer were questioning FIcker about some missing jewelry when a scuffle broke out.

Craska shot Ficker during the struggle.