City of Cleveland works to combat lead poisoning

This week is National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week, and the city of Cleveland is marking the occasion by holding several events to raise awareness of the issue.

The city has tried to address lead hazards in neighborhoods over the last several months, including Issue 32, which has increased staffing and funding aimed at improving Cleveland's water infrastructure.

“As mayor of the City of Cleveland, I have a responsibility to ensure the health and safety of our children, families and communities,” Mayor Frank Jackson said in a statement. “For the past two years, we have been creating a more strategic approach to lead and now, thanks to Issue 32, we have additional resources to make Cleveland lead-safe.”

Here's a list of this week's remaining events:

Thursday: Door-to-door community outreach with child lead testing and more at the Stella Walsh Recreation Center - 5-7 p.m.

Door-to-door community outreach with child lead testing and more at the Stella Walsh Recreation Center - 5-7 p.m. Friday: Child lead testing and info table at Cleveland Metroparks' Boo at the Zoo - 4-8 p.m.

Child lead testing and info table at Cleveland Metroparks' Boo at the Zoo - 4-8 p.m. Saturday: Lead poisoning prevention information table at the Great Lakes Science Center - 10 a.m.-Noon

Lead poisoning prevention information table at the Great Lakes Science Center - 10 a.m.-Noon Saturday: Child lead testing and lead poisoning prevention information at the Greater Cleveland Aquarium - Noon-4 p.m.

Child lead testing and lead poisoning prevention information at the Greater Cleveland Aquarium - Noon-4 p.m. Monday: Lead poisoning prevention presentation with child lead testing and more at St. Martin de Porres High School - 4-7 p.m.

