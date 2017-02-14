WKYC
City releases video of Cessna 525's take-off

WKYC 1:01 PM. EST February 14, 2017

CLEVELAND - The city of Cleveland has released departure videos of the Cessna 525 that disappeared over Lake Erie in December.

The videos show the plane's take-off from Burke Lakefront Airport Dec. 29. The plane went missing from radar about two miles north of Lake Erie. Hundreds of pieces of debris and three sets of human remains were recovered before the search ended Jan. 17.

Six people were on board the plane, which was flown by John Fleming, of Dublin, Ohio. Fleming's wife and two sons, as well as two of the family's neighbors were on board. The remains of John Fleming, his son, Jack, and neighbor Brian Casey were recovered.

