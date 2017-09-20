Clark Park in Tremont to receive government cleanup

The park made famous in the opening credits of the movie Major League is getting a cleanup.

In October, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will begin a soil cleanup at Tremont Field, also known as Clark Fields, in Tremont.

Dangerous chemicals including lead were discovered in the soil when the tow path trail was previously being planned. The plan is to cover the contaminated soil with two feet of clean soil and the city will then landscape adding four new baseball fields, football fields, flag football field, new dog park and kids playground including a splash park.

The current dog park at Tremont Field will be closed.

