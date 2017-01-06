CLE flight left Ft. Lauderdale an hour before shooting

CLEVELAND - United Airlines flight 1027 left Fort Lauderdale for Cleveland at 11:30 a.m. on Friday morning.

Just an hour before the shooting started at Fort Lauderdale International Airport.

About thirty minutes before landing, passengers started to receive the news of the shooting. They knew they were safe, but their families didn't.

When they were able to turn on their phones, hundreds of chimes could be heard.

"It was crazy, as soon as we landed I saw all these messages come in for my phone," said flight 1027 passenger Gabriel Keith of Amherst. "It's kind of tough to talk about right now."

"Actually the lady sitting next to me told me there was a shooting," Fort Lauderdale resident Cole Moxie says. "So I opened up my phone and I had text messages from my mom and my brothers."

All had mixed emotions of being grateful, yet heartbroken for the victims. It's a flight never to be forgotten.

"I must have gotten about 10 text messages and tons of phone calls from my family making sure I'm OK," says Oakwood Village's Eileen Kinsley. "It's just bone chilling today the world that we're living in."