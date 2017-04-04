Cleveland 12-year-old missing since Sunday

(Photo: Cleveland Police, Custom)

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Police are searching for a 12-year-old girl who was last seen Sunday.

Summer Young was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Her mother reported her missing around 8 p.m. Monday after believing her daughter would return home overnight.

Summer's mother also told police that her son said Summer told him she'd be back around 1:30 a.m. and left in a white Cadillac with two other females.

Summer is described as being 5 feet tall and 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey fleece zip-up jacket and white pants with her hair in a ponytail.

