Cleveland: $2.25 million settlement reached in Tanisha Anderson's death

CLEVELAND -- The city of Cleveland has reached a $2.25 million settlement with the family of Tanisha Anderson.

Anderson, 37, died while in police custody back on Nov. 13, 2014. She had been struggling with Cleveland officers who had been trying to get her into a squad car so she could be taken for a psychiatric evaluation.

Amid the settlement, the family has also outlined a handful of requests:

Establish 'Tanisha's General Order' on subject control and positional asphyxiation.

Use the Tanisha Anderson death in officer training.

Fire officers Scott Aldridge and Bryan Myers from the Cleveland Police Department.

Install in a prominent place a memorial plaque prepared by the family that states, "May all police and other first responders stay vigilant toward the mentally ill persons they encounter. may we always have safe outcomes. Remember Tanisha Anders, November 12, 2014." The family will provide the plaque.

Continue to implement crisis intervention reforms through the consent decree.

The settlement is subject to approval by the Probate Court.

Anderson's mother, Cassandra Johnson, has also written the following letter for Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson:

Dear Mayor Jackson:

As you know, my daughter Tanisha Anderson died due to positional asphyxiation when she was restrained during a mental health intervention by the Cleveland Police on November 12, 2014. Our family is relieved to resolve the monetary claims based on Tanisha's death but we do hope you will consider several reforms and other actions.

First, we request implementation of "Tanisha's Order." A copy is enclosed. This is a general order drafted by the family police practices expert, Lou Reiter, that will help prevent the deaths of persons due to positional asphyxiation when they are restrained.

Second, we request that the City use the Tanisha Anderson tragedy as a training tool.

Third, we have had a bronze plaque cast and are ready to deliver it to the City for mounting at a place that will help police officers remember the special duty they owe to the mentally ill. A picture of that plaque is enclosed.

Fourth, we request that officers Scott Aldridge and Brian Myers be terminated from the CPD.

Finally, we commend the city on the mental health reforms proceeding under the consent decree and we support their full implementation.

Please let us know your response. Thank you for your consideration.

Sincerely,

Cassandra Johnson

Mother of Tanisha Anderson

Plaque for Tanisha Anderson.

