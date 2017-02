Black History flag raising program (Photo: George Payamgis, WKYC)

CLEVELAND - The Underground Railroad and Peace in the Hood gathered Saturday morning for the 43rd Annual Black History Flag Raising Ceremony at Cleveland City Hall.

The groups raised the red, black, and green flag over City Hall, a tradition first established by the late Cleveland Mayor Carl Stokes.

The program also included multiple speakers and musical drumming.

