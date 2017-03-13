Cleveland announces plan to combat winter storm

CLEVELAND -- With heavy snow hitting Northeast Ohio, the city of Cleveland has revealed their plans on battling the wintry weather.

The city has 60 total trucks and more than 29,000 tons of salt to combat the winter blast.

Two trucks were dispatched prior to snowfall early Monday to pre-treat hills and bridges.

Second shift, which kicks into gear at 3 p.m. Monday, will feature 24 trucks.

44 trucks will be deployed by 11 p.m. to help clear Cleveland’s city streets throughout the evening.

