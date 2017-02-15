Cleveland area Applebee's holding fundraisers for fallen Officer David Fahey

Cleveland Police Officer David Fahey (Photo: Blue Lives Matter)

CLEVELAND - Four local Applebee's locations will hold fundraisers in honor of David Fahey, the Cleveland Police officer killed in the line of duty last month.

The Steelyard Commons, Great Northern, Brooklyn and Westgate locations will host the "Dining to Donate" event from 11 a,m, to 9 pm. Feb. 22 to raise funds for the Officer David Fahey Memorial Fund.

Fifteen percent of each bill will be donated to the fund, which supports Fahey's family. Those participating in the event should tell their server when ordering their food that day,

Fahey was struck and killed by a car Jan. 24 while assisting at a crash scene on Interstate 90. The car's driver, Israel Alvarez, was charged with aggravated homicide and felonious hit-skip.

