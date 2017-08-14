Cleveland area faith groups hold prayer rally against racism

(Photo: Dorsena Drakeford/Sean Forester, WKYC)

CLEVELAND - Clergy from the Greater Cleveland area gathered for a prayer rally against racism Monday evening following the events in Charlottesville over the weekend.

The interfaith prayer rally at Cleveland City Hall included speakers from various churches and faith groups to promote unity and denounce hatred.

On Monday, President Trump provided another statement, three days after the white nationalist march in Charlottesville.

After Trump's first statement did not condemn white nationalists, numerous Republicans and others called on Trump be more forceful.

"Justice will be delivered," Trump said during Monday's statement. "...Those who spread violence in the name of bigotry strike at the very core of America."

