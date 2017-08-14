Cleveland area faith groups to hold prayer rally against racism

(Photo: Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - Clergy from the Greater Cleveland area have scheduled a prayer rally against racism Monday evening following the events in Charlottesville over the weekend.

The interfaith prayer rally will include speakers from various churches and faith groups to promote unity and denounce hatred.

The vigil will take place outside Cleveland City Hall Monday at 5:30 p.m.

On Monday, President Trump provided another statement, three days after the white nationalist march in Charlottesville.

After Trump's first statement did not condemn white nationalists, numerous Republicans and others called on Trump be more forceful.

"Justice will be delivered," Trump said during Monday's statement. "...Those who spread violence in the name of bigotry strike at the very core of America."

