Cleveland area volunteers needed for Puerto Rico relief shipment

CLEVELAND - Volunteers are needed to help sort and pack items to be sent to Puerto Rico to aid hurricane victims this week.

The San Lorenzo Social Club and Club Alma Yaucana need volunteers Thursday from 7 am. to 3 p.m. at the I-X Center.

The clubs have already collected two semi trucks worth of items, but a third truck still needs to be loaded. The clubs are using the I-X Center to store and sort the items, which will be shipped within the next few days.

The clubs will also accept money and more items for donation at the San Lorenzo Social Club this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 3415 Clark Ave.

Anyone with questions can call Angelo Ortiz at 216-323-0549 or Irvin Maldonado at 216-965-3859.

